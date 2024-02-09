Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $27.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,943 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,410 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPK opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

