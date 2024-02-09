Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $27.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
NYSE:GPK opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.
