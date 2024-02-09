GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, reports. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $295.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.99 million. GoPro updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.27)-$(0.23) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.270–0.230 EPS.

GoPro Trading Down 11.0 %

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.86. GoPro has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,680.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

