Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.61 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,424.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 537,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 502,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 206,923 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 3,490,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.2% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 806,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

