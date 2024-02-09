GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Given a C$2.50 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) received a C$2.50 price target from research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 106.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their target price on GoGold Resources from C$3.60 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

GoGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of GGD stock remained flat at C$1.21 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 120,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 8.30. GoGold Resources has a one year low of C$1.08 and a one year high of C$2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$397.15 million, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.32.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). GoGold Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of C$7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.06 million. Research analysts expect that GoGold Resources will post 0.0265002 EPS for the current year.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

