Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $125.32 and last traded at $125.30, with a volume of 200560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.95.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,303 shares of company stock worth $6,668,455 in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Globe Life by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,682,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,705,000 after purchasing an additional 797,267 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 764,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

