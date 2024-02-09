Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:GLADZ)

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLADZ opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $25.40.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

