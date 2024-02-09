Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

GNE opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.21. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.05 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.98%.

In other Genie Energy news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $416,422.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,741.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Genie Energy news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $416,422.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,741.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,227. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 505.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

