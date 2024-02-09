Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Genie Energy Price Performance
GNE opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.21. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.05 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Genie Energy
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 505.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
