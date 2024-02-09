Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Roth Mkm from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.32.

Shares of GNRC opened at $127.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,367,000 after buying an additional 197,545 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after buying an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,465 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

