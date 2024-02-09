Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.05% of Gencor Industries worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GENC opened at $16.47 on Friday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GENC

Gencor Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.