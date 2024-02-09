Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on the stock.
Gaming Realms Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON:GMR opened at GBX 37.65 ($0.47) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.73. The firm has a market cap of £110.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,882.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.39. Gaming Realms has a 52-week low of GBX 24.25 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.50).
About Gaming Realms
