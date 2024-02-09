Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on the stock.

Gaming Realms Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:GMR opened at GBX 37.65 ($0.47) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.73. The firm has a market cap of £110.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,882.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.39. Gaming Realms has a 52-week low of GBX 24.25 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.50).

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

