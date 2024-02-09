Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $38.97.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $241.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.00 million. Calavo Growers had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

