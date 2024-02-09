Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 840 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 694,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,232,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Price Performance
Shares of Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.05 and its 200 day moving average is $214.14. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $228.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagen
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seagen
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.