Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 840 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 694,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,232,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.05 and its 200 day moving average is $214.14. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.69.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

