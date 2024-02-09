Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $245.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.04. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $249.89. The company has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

