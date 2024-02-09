Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $68.05 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $323,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,921,573.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,090 shares of company stock worth $3,196,201 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

