Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 34.1% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.3 %

REG opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

