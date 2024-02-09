Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,765 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

