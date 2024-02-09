Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GT. HSBC began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

