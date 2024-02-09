Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.32 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Molson Coors Beverage

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.