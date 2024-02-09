Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

