Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 48,200 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.