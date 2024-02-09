Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $112.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

