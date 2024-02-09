Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $3.51 Million in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $82,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,071 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,797 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBLY. Barclays cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -660.83, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

