Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

América Móvil Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE AMX opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

