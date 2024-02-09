FY2025 Earnings Estimate for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Issued By William Blair

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.36. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SMG opened at $57.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 590,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,056 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 903,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,717,000 after purchasing an additional 143,326 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,709,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 198,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.