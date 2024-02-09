FY2024 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Increased by Analyst

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $5.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $14.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDDY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.31. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 21,165 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,904,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 21,165 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,904,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $258,929.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,189.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,119 shares of company stock worth $8,306,786. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

