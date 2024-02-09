FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Decreased by Desjardins (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $8.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.02. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMO. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.2 %

BMO stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $102.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.