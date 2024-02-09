FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issued By Wedbush

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology service provider will earn $4.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.79. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTSH. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.30 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

