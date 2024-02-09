FutureFuel Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. FutureFuel has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FutureFuel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at about $874,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 21.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.