FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAPR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 713,574 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $17,779,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $2,431,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 203.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $1,496,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

