Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.5 million-$164.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.2 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.310 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FRSH

Freshworks Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

Shares of FRSH stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $21.85. 870,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,256. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,690.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,690.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,286 shares of company stock worth $5,046,906 over the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.