Franklin Universal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $6.49 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

