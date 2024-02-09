Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.45. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

