Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of FBRX stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.45. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
