FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.
FLEX LNG Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FLNG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,053. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. FLEX LNG has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
FLEX LNG Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 134.53%.
About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.
