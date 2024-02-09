FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FLNG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,053. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. FLEX LNG has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

FLEX LNG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 134.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FLEX LNG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at $1,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth $794,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 147.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,876 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

