FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) is R.P. Boggs & Co.’s 6th Largest Position

R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. FirstService comprises about 5.2% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned about 0.10% of FirstService worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 126.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 80.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.32. 27,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.95. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $131.75 and a 1-year high of $171.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

