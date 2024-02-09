First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up to $141.11

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.11, but opened at $148.40. First Solar shares last traded at $142.72, with a volume of 453,758 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day moving average is $164.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

