Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$39.99 million for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.56%.

Firan Technology Group Stock Up 7.1 %

TSE FTG opened at C$4.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.46. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.79.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Firan Technology Group from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

About Firan Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.