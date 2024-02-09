Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 60,145 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:GB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.55. 11,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $863.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.03 and a beta of 0.39. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group ( NYSE:GB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 198.32%.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

