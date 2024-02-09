Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases Shares of 49,800 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 49,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.70. The company had a trading volume of 762,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,765. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $69.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

