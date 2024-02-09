Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases Shares of 34,321 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,462,000 after acquiring an additional 58,755 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.42.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,869. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

