Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,690 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.05. 5,706,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,257,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $167.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
