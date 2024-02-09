Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases New Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 1,414,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $245,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $549.59. 100,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,408. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.09.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

