Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. UBS Group AG grew its position in Amdocs by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 56,731 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Amdocs by 148.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 11.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 92,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.23. The company had a trading volume of 200,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.66. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

