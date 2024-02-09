Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $150,000 in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Core & Main by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,438 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,652,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 2,113.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,323,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after buying an additional 1,263,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Core & Main stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $938,762,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $826,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,140.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $938,762,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,250,271 shares of company stock worth $2,631,383,118 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

