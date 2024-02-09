Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $1.30 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,561 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after buying an additional 195,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after buying an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $4.47 on Friday, hitting $311.83. The stock had a trading volume of 686,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,647. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.43 and a 200 day moving average of $254.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.42 and a 12-month high of $313.12.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.22.

Read Our Latest Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.