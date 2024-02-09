Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $1.11 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.56.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

S&P Global stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.12. The company had a trading volume of 697,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,070. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $437.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

