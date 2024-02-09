Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys Shares of 14,400 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 104,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,817,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,341,816. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.63 and a 200 day moving average of $185.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

