Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 64.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $256,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 375.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 80.8% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.74. The stock had a trading volume of 340,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.35 and its 200 day moving average is $239.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $271.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

