Financial Contrast: KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) vs. Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Bumble shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of KLDiscovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bumble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KLDiscovery and Bumble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $317.43 million 0.04 -$43.17 million ($0.60) -0.54 Bumble $903.50 million 1.96 -$79.75 million ($0.69) -18.78

Profitability

KLDiscovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares KLDiscovery and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -7.38% -96.77% -4.13% Bumble -8.70% 1.78% 1.18%

Volatility and Risk

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KLDiscovery and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Bumble 0 5 12 0 2.71

Bumble has a consensus target price of $20.46, indicating a potential upside of 57.86%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Summary

Bumble beats KLDiscovery on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the preservation, collection, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); EDR, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; ransomware recovery; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

