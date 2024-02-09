Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 293,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 295,832 shares.The stock last traded at $38.72 and had previously closed at $38.71.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 428,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 278,340 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 417,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 321,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 57,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 169,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

