Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 90,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 497,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAI. Bank of America lowered Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 593.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. Research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 101.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exscientia by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

